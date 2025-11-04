Davis is active but fellow RB Jaydon Blue (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Davis was signed from the practice squad to the active roster Monday, and now he and Hunter Luepke will be the options at running back behind starter Javonte Williams. Blue lost a fumble during the Cowboys' Week 8 loss at Denver, so this move appears to be related to performance. In any case, Davis has just two carries for three yards in two previous appearances this season, and he's unlikely to carve too much into Williams' workhorse role Week 9.