Davis carried the ball 10 times for 42 yards in Saturday's 31-16 preseason win over the Raiders.

None of Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle or Deuce Vaughn played in the contest, leaving Davis as the second back to take the field. Davis worked behind fullback Hunter Luepke, though he still managed to put together his best performance of the preseason on the strength of a 13-yard run. The emergence of Vaughn this preseason hasn't done Davis any favors, and he seems to have tumbled to the bottom of the running back depth chart in Dallas.