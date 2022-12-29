Davis is in line to serve as the top backup to Ezekiel Elliott in Thursday's game against the Titans with Tony Pollard (thigh) listed as questionable but set to be inactive for the contest, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Elliott and Pollard have worked in a fairly equitable timeshare over the past six weeks when both backs have been available, but with Pollard sitting out Week 17, look for Elliott to occupy a larger portion of the backfield work, at least during the first half of the contest. However, with most sportsbooks listing the Cowboys as two-touchdown favorites against a Titans squad that will be breaking in a new starting quarterback (Joshua Dobbs) and resting several key players in a game that doesn't dramatically affect their postseason odds, Dallas could end up turning the game into a runaway by halftime or the third quarter. If that kind of game script comes to fruition, Elliott could be rested for most of the second half, paving the way for Davis to see more opportunities. Most of Davis' opportunities to date this season have come in garbage-time scenarios, with the rookie carrying 23 times for 103 yards and a touchdown and adding four receptions for 40 yards on five targets across 47 total snaps on offense.