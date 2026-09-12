The Cowboys placed Davis (hip) on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Davis underwent surgery Saturday for a hip injury, and Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports that the procedure will sideline the 27-year-old running back for the entire 2026 season. With Davis on the shelf, the Cowboys bolstered their backfield depth by signing Israel Abanikanda from the practice squad to the active roster, with the latter serving as the RB3 behind Javonte Williams and Emari Demercado.