Cowboys' Malik Davis: Eight carries in Week 16 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis gained 23 rushing yards on eight carries in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Chargers.
The 27-year-old running back saw exactly eight carries for a second straight game and again picked up little yardage, but this time Davis wasn't able to salvage his fantasy production by getting into the end zone. With the Cowboys eliminated from the playoffs, Javonte Williams could lose some touches over the final two games of the season, but in that scenario rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah (shoulder) would be more likely to pick up the slack than Davis.
