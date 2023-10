Davis has been elevated from the practice squad ahead of Monday night's game against the Chargers, Nick Harris of the Cowboys' official site reports.

This marks Davis' first elevation of the season, with the running back in line to provide the team with another Week 6 depth behind top back Tony Pollard. During the 2022 season, Davis carried 38 times for 161 yards and a TD, while adding six catches on seven targets for 63 yards in 12 games with Dallas.