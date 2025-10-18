Cowboys' Malik Davis: Elevated for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
The Cowboys elevated Davis from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Davis opted to stay in Dallas as a member of the team's practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp. He'll be elevated to the active roster for the first time this season, and he will provide help on special teams and backfield depth behind Javonte Williams and Jaydon Blue for Sunday's NFC East tilt against the Commanders.