Davis carried the ball eight times for 21 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Vikings.

Javonte Williams picked up a shoulder injury on the Cowboys' opening drive that cost him the rest of the first half, and in his absence Davis punched in a one-yard TD in the second quarter. The two backs then split backfield duties after Williams' return to begin the second half. Davis has gotten into the end zone twice in the last three games, but Sunday's 10 touches were a season high, and his fantasy appeal will be low as long as Williams is healthy. If the shoulder issue proves to be a limiting factor for Dallas' RB1 however, Davis could see elevated volume again in Week 16 against the Chargers.