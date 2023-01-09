Davis carried the ball five times for 19 yards in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.

The Cowboys' offense ended the regular season with a whimper and scored only six points, while Davis' 19 rushing yards actually tied for the team lead. Heading into a wild-card round matchup with the Buccaneers, the undrafted rookie out of Florida remains firmly behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard on the depth chart, and Davis might only see action Monday if things have gone very well, or very poorly, for Dallas.