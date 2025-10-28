Cowboys' Malik Davis: Heads back to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
Davis reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Davis was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 44-24 loss to the Broncos, logging two carries for three yards while playing four offensive snaps. Additionally, he was on the field for 20 snaps with the special-teams unit. Davis can be elevated one more time before the team would have to officially sign him to the active roster.