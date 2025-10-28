default-cbs-image
Davis reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Davis was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 44-24 loss to the Broncos, logging two carries for three yards while playing four offensive snaps. Additionally, he was on the field for 20 snaps with the special-teams unit. Davis can be elevated one more time before the team would have to officially sign him to the active roster.

