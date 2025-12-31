Davis (calf/eye) didn't practice Wednesday, while fellow Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (shoulder) isn't listed on the Week 18 injury report, dallascowboys.com reports.

Davis took 20 carries for 103 yards in last Thursday's win over Washington, taking over as the lead back after Williams left with a shoulder injury (for the second straight week). Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Davis would be a limited participant Wednesday due to an eye injury suffered toward the end of the Week 17 win, but it turns out Davis didn't practice at all. Williams, on the other hand, is off the injury report and thus likely to play, though it's possible his workload is scaled back with free agency on the horizon and Dallas eliminated from playoff contention.