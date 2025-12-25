Davis carried the ball 20 times for 103 yards and failed to catch either of his two targets in the Cowboys' 30-23 win over the Commanders on Christmas Day.

Javonte Williams (shoulder) was knocked out of the game early, and with Dallas taking a 24-10 lead into the second half, Davis saw a hefty workload as the team worked to burn the clock. It was the first 100-yard game of the fourth-year back's career -- his previous high was 47 yards, set in Week 13 this season -- and the carry volume also doubled his prior high. There's no indication yet how serious Williams' shoulder injury is, but with nothing on the line in a Week 18 clash with the Giants except the chance at a .500 record, Davis could be in line for big volume again.