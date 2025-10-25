Davis was elevated to the Cowboys' active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

With Miles Sanders (knee/ankle) and Phil Mafah (shoulder) both on injured reserve, Davis' elevation provides the Cowboys with running-back depth. The Florida product was active for Dallas' Week 7 win over the Commanders, failing to record an offensive stat across 19 total snaps (18 on special teams, one on offense). He's expected to play a similar role in the Week 8 matchup against the Broncos on Sunday.