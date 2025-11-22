The Cowboys signed Davis to their active roster off the practice squad Saturday.

Davis logged a season-high 19 percent offensive snap share and turned in campaign-high marks with four carries for 20 yards last Sunday against Las Vegas. He reverted back to the Cowboys' practice squad Wednesday, but Dallas has now decided to sign him to the active roster. Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News speculates that Davis will take on the No. 2 RB role behind Javonte Williams, which is how he had been deployed the past two weeks. Jaydon Blue thus seems marked for third in the RB pecking order.