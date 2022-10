Dallas signed Davis from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Chicago, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With usual starting running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) listed as doubtful, the Cowboys saw fit to promote Davis for depth behind Tony Pollard. The rookie UDFA from Florida has played exclusively on special teams through two games this season, but he could see his first NFL carry in Week 8.