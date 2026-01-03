The Cowboys placed Davis (eye/calf) on injured reserve Saturday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Davis was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants due to eye and calf injuries that he sustained against the Commanders on Christmas Day. Both Davis and Javonte Williams (shoulder) were placed on injured reserve, which corresponded with the Cowboys activating Josh Butler (knee) from the reserve/PUP list and Phil Mafah (shoulder) from injured reserve. Davis will finish the 2025 regular season with 52 carries for 250 yards and two touchdowns along with two catches (on five targets) for 16 yards.