Davis gained six rushing yards on three carries in Thursday's loss to the Lions.

For the fourth straight game, Davis saw either three or four totes while working as the No. 2 back for the Cowboys behind Javonte Williams. Thursday's production was by far his lowest during that stretch, however -- a disappointing showing after he broke free for a 43-yard TD in Week 13. As long as Davis remains healthy, Davis will remain little more than a dart throw for fantasy purposes.