Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Dallas that Davis (hip) suffered a "pretty serious injury" at Friday's practice that "could take him out for some period of time."

Davis required a cart to leave the practice field Friday, was diagnosed with a hip injury and then promptly ruled out on the Cowboys' final Week 1 practice report. As long as Davis is out, Emari Demercado, Hunter Luepke and practice-squad member Israel Abanikanda will the options to fill out the backfield behind No. 1 RB Javonte Williams.