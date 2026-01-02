Davis (calf/eye) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

It's the second straight DNP to begin Week 18 prep for Davis, who rumbled for 103 yards on 20 carries against Washington on Christmas Day after No. 1 RB Javonte Williams (shoulder/neck) departed early. Williams has also been held out of practice the first two days this week, so the Cowboys' backfield could be severely depleted for the season finale against the Giants on Sunday. If neither Davis nor Williams is able to suit up in that game, Jaydon Blue figures to take on lead-back duties.