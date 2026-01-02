Cowboys' Malik Davis: Misses practice again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (calf/eye) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
It's the second straight DNP to begin Week 18 prep for Davis, who rumbled for 103 yards on 20 carries against Washington on Christmas Day after No. 1 RB Javonte Williams (shoulder/neck) departed early. Williams has also been held out of practice the first two days this week, so the Cowboys' backfield could be severely depleted for the season finale against the Giants on Sunday. If neither Davis nor Williams is able to suit up in that game, Jaydon Blue figures to take on lead-back duties.
More News
-
Cowboys' Malik Davis: Held out of practice•
-
Cowboys' Malik Davis: Will be limited Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Malik Davis: Hits century mark Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Malik Davis: Eight carries in Week 16 loss•
-
Cowboys' Malik Davis: Finds end zone in Week 15 loss•
-
Cowboys' Malik Davis: Limited carries again•