Davis carried the ball seven times for 13 yards and caught two of three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings.

The Cowboys had plenty of garbage-time snaps to go around, and Davis wound up nearly matching the season-high 10 touches he saw in Week 8 when Ezekiel Elliott was sidelined. Elliott (47 scrimmage yards, two TDs) and Tony Pollard (189 scrimmage yards, two TDs) were both very productive Sunday and remain entrenched in the backfield, so Davis should fall back into a pure depth role for Dallas' Thanksgiving game against the Giants -- assuming the final score is a little bit closer than it was against the Vikings.