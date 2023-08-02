Davis appears set to head into Week 1 as the backup to Tony Pollard in the Cowboys backfield, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy refuted the idea the team might bring in Ezekiel Elliott or another veteran back in the wake of Ronald Jones' two-game suspension for a PED violation. "We're not just going to hit a bump and give up on the path," McCarthy said Tuesday. "We want to see these young guys. We want to see them play in games... It's a young [running back] room. We knew that going in." Davis made a positive impression as a rookie in 2022 in limited action, averaging 4.2 yards per carry on 38 totes, and he figures to battle Jones for the No. 2 role behind Pollard once Jones is reinstated. Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle are the other depth options at RB for Dallas.