Davis (eye/calf) and Javonte Williams (neck/shoulder) have been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Davis reportedly still can't see well after taking a blow to the eye during last week's win over Washington. He finished the game with 20 carries for 103 yards, both career highs, arguably making him the favorite for the No. 2 RB role in Dallas next year. Williams is scheduled for free agency, but the Cowboys likely will re-sign him or pursue a replacement. The 27-year-old Davis has some parallels to Rico Dowdle, who also lingered around the Dallas roster and practice squad for years before getting his shot as the No. 2 RB, which he later parlayed into a starting job.