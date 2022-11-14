Davis rushed five times for 38 yards and was not targeted in Sunday's 31-28 loss to Green Bay.

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was unable to suit up coming out of the bye, so Davis got another shot to back up Tony Pollard. The undrafted rookie was far more effective this time around (7.6 YPC) after struggling with twice as many touches last week. Zeke's status for next Sunday's tilt against Minnesota is still uncertain, but Davis would need both of the Cowboys' starting running backs to be sidelined to generate value in standard leagues.