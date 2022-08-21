Davis carried the ball eight times for 37 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for six yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers.

The undrafted rookie out of Florida continues to make a good impression as he fights for a spot on the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster. Rico Dowdle also scored a rushing TD in the game, however, and Dallas may not have room for both on the backfield depth chart behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. According to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, Davis has shown enough promise in camp and the preseason that he likely won't clear waivers if the Cowboys try to place him on the practice squad, so he could wind up making his NFL debut with a team in more need of help at RB.