Davis won't play Sunday at the Giants after suffering a hip injury at Friday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Davis was carted off the practice field Friday and is undergoing further tests to determine the severity of the injury. Considering he's already been ruled out for Week 1, there could be cause for concern that a multi-week absence is in store for Davis, but as long as he's sidelined Emari Demercado, Hunter Luepke and practice-squad member Israel Abanikanda will be the potential players available for RB reps behind starter Javonte Williams.