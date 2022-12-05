Davis carried the ball three times for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 54-19 rout of the Colts.
Seeing action late in the fourth quarter during garbage time with the game well in hand, Davis wrapped up the scoring with a 23-yard TD scamper. It was the rookie's first career touchdown in the NFL, but it may not be his last this season as the Cowboys' high-powered offense could run up the score against more opponents, including the lowly Texans in Week 14.
