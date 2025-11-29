Davis turned three carries into 47 yards and a touchdown during the Cowboys' 31-28 win over the Chiefs on Thursday.

Davis played just nine snaps on offense compared to Javonte Williams' 56, but the former helped give the Cowboys a 17-14 lead in the second quarter with a 43-yard touchdown run. With rookie fifth-rounder Jaydon Blue a healthy scratch for each of Dallas' last four games, Davis appears to be fully entrenched as the RB2 behind Williams, though the latter figures to still serve as the team's workhorse out of the backfield. Davis has logged 10 carries for 91 yards across the three games since the Cowboys' Week 10 bye.