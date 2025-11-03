Cowboys' Malik Davis: Signed ahead of Monday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cowboys signed Davis off their practice squad prior to Monday's game versus the Cardinals.
Davis was eligible to elevated from the Cowboys' practice squad one more time, but Dallas instead elected to make him a permanent member of the 53-man roster ahead of Monday's contest. He'll provide depth at running back behind Javonte Williams and Jaydon Blue but is likely to provide most of his contributions on the Cowboys' special-teams units.