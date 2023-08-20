Davis rushed eight times for 32 yards and returned one kickoff for 20 yards in the Cowboys' 22-14 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday night.

Davis tied Rico Dowdle, who was the first Cowboys back to log a touch, for the team lead in carries and was second to him in rushing yards during what was a productive night for both backs. The second-year pro was exponentially better on the ground than during a preseason-opening loss to the Jaguars during which he netted only four yards on three carries, but Dowdle's own solid night likely leaves the two very close in their job battle for a backup role heading into next Saturday night's preseason finale versus the Raiders.