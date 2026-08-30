Davis remains as the top reserve running back in Dallas behind starter Javonte Williams following the reported cuts of Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

In two appearances during exhibition season, Davis churned out 68 yards on 12 carries, which was good for 5.7 YPC. Both his play in the preseason and work on the practice field had made him the favorite for the Cowboys' direct backup role, and he'll now look to build upon a 2025 campaign in which he recorded 52 rushes for 250 yards (4.8 YPC) and two TDs in 10 regular-season games.