Davis was the first back to see action in Tony Pollard's (ankle) absence Saturday, but he struggled to the tune of four yards on three carries and four receptions for 19 yards in a preseason loss to Jacksonville.

Davis is looking to secure the backup role behind Pollard this preseason, so this rough outing will not help his case. Especially after backup candidate Deuce Vaughn (8/50/1) dominated when it was his turn to take the field. Davis did face the opposition's top available defenders at the start of the game, as opposed to Vaughn who roasted second- and third-stringers. That said, Davis will need to rebound quickly against the Seahawks on Saturday if he wants to maintain his top reserve role in an exciting ground attack in Dallas.