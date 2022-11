Davis gained 23 rushing yards on eight carries and caught both his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's win over the Bears.

With Ezekiel Elliott (knee) sidelined, Davis saw his first action of the season on offense and had a solid performance as the Cowboys' No. 2 running back behind Tony Pollard. Dallas has a Week 9 bye and Elliott could be back in action the following week against the Packers, however, which would relegate Davis back to a special-teams role.