Davis carried the ball three times for 24 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Eagles.

The 26-year-old filled the No. 2 role in the Dallas backfield but was a distant second to Javonte Williams (101 scrimmage yards on 22 touches) in workload. Davis has taken seven carries for 44 yards over the last two weeks since moving ahead of rookie Jaydon Blue on the depth chart -- an impressive 6.3 yards per carry -- but his fantasy utility is extremely limited as long as Williams is healthy.