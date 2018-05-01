Cowboys' Malik Earl: Signs with Dallas

Earl signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

A potential Day 3 target in the draft, Earl didn't hear his name called and was quickly scooped up by the Cowboys afterwards. The Missouri State product doesn't have great speed, but his size and physicality could help replace Dez Bryant if he's able to secure a roster spot in camp.

