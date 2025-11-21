Hooker (toe) did not participate in practice Thursday due to a personal matter, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

The safety was limited Wednesday with the toe injury, but since his absence Thursday was not injury related, he can perhaps be considered on track to play Sunday if he returns to the team. Dallas has another practice Friday. Hooker was activated from injured reserve for Monday's win over the Raiders, in which he logged 44 defensive snaps.