Hooker has been added to the Cowboys' injury report ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Giants due to an illness, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hooker's final status will ultimately depend on how he is feeling closer to kickoff. With Donovan Wilson (calf) deemed doubtful, the 27-year-old is trending towards a bigger role at free safety should he get the green light. However, if both are ruled out, Juanyeh Thomas would be next-man-up.