Hooker (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Hooker was added to Sunday's injury report due to an illness, but the issue won't prevent him from suiting up for the regular-season opener. Donovan Wilson (calf) has been ruled out, so Hooker could see an increased role in the secondary against the Giants.
