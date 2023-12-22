Hooker (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
The safety sat out of the Cowboys' Week 15 loss to the Bills with the injury. Juanyeh Thomas played 39 snaps in his absence and is in line to see an increased workload again if Hooker can't go this Sunday against the Dolphins.
