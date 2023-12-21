Hooker (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Hooker missed Sunday's loss to Buffalo due to an ankle injury, and his chance of playing this coming Sunday in Miami is in question given his inability to practice Wednesday. The veteran safety had been consistently logging at least three-fourths of Dallas' defensive snaps prior to the injury, so another absence would be a significant blow to the team's secondary. Juanyeh Thomas logged a season-high 39 defensive snaps with Hooker out against the Bills in Week 15, and Thomas would presumably see an increased workload again this Sunday if Hooker remains unable to suit up.