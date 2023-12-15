Hooker (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hooker's status for Sunday's game didn't look good after logging back-to-back DNP's, but he was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday. He has yet to miss a game this season and has recorded 46 tackles (24 solo), one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games this season as the starting free safety alongside strong safety Jayron Kearse.