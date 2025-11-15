Hooker (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Raiders, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Hooker was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday. He opened the week with back-to-back limited practices before logging a full session Friday, which gives him a shot at making his return Monday from a five-game absence due to a toe injury. Hooker's return would be timely, given that fellow safety Alijah Clark (ribs/illness) is listed as questionable for Week 11.