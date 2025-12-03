Hooker (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hooker practiced in a limited capacity all week after likely sustaining a back injury in the Week 13 win over the Chiefs, but he's still got a chance to play Thursday. The veteran safety has appeared in just seven games this season, recording 29 total tackles and one pass defensed. If active in Week 14, Hooker is expected to start opposite Donovan Wilson in the Cowboys' secondary.