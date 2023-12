Hooker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan Dallas reports.

Hooker missed the Cowboys' Week 15 loss to the Bills due to an ankle injury he sustained the week prior against the Eagles. He was able to finish off the week with back-to-back limited practice sessions to give himself a chance to play Sunday. Hooker has 46 tackles (24 solo), one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 13 games this season.