Hooker is dealing with a foot injury and logged a limited practice Wedneday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Hooker logged all 62 of Dallas' defensive snaps in Thursday's season-opening loss to the Eagles and played well, notching nine tackles. However, he picked up an injury to his foot in the contest. Hooker's ability to participate in practice in a limited fashion Wednesday suggests he has a chance of suiting up Sunday against the Giants, though his status the remainder of the week should provide more clarity.