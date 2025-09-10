Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Dealing with foot issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hooker is dealing with a foot injury and logged a limited practice Wedneday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Hooker logged all 62 of Dallas' defensive snaps in Thursday's season-opening loss to the Eagles and played well, notching nine tackles. However, he picked up an injury to his foot in the contest. Hooker's ability to participate in practice in a limited fashion Wednesday suggests he has a chance of suiting up Sunday against the Giants, though his status the remainder of the week should provide more clarity.
