Hooker (shoulder) was a limited participant at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Hooker was added to the injury report with a shoulder issue following the team's first practice of the week. The safety played a season-high 95 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 4 versus New England and he'll look to increase his workload as the week progresses.
More News
-
Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Available against Giants•
-
Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Added to injury report•
-
Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Signs three-year extension•
-
Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Recovered from thumb surgery•
-
Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Undergoes thumb procedure•
-
Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Puts together solid season•