Hooker recorded a team-high 12 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
The veteran safety not only set a season high in tackles, he ties his personal career high -- a mark he'd previously reached as a Colt in 2018. Hooker already has 34 tackles through six games, and if he can stay healthy he's on pace to shatter his prior personal best of 51, set over 13 games in 2019.
