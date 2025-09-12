Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Good to go for Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hooker (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
After back-to-back limited practices to begin the week, Hooker logged a full session Friday. Hooker played all 63 defensive snaps in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Eagles and recorded nine tackles (four solo).
More News
-
Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Dealing with foot issue•
-
Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Logs nine tackles Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Enjoys career-best season•
-
Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Season-high nine tackles Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Nursing ankle injury•