Hooker (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

After back-to-back limited practices to begin the week, Hooker logged a full session Friday. Hooker played all 63 defensive snaps in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Eagles and recorded nine tackles (four solo).

