Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Lackluster season for Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hooker recorded 52 tackles (28 solo) with one pass defended over 12 games for the Cowboys in 2025.
The veteran missed five games early in the season due to a toe injury and played through back trouble late, and his numbers suffered as a result. Hooker struggled in coverage and may not be able to hold up as a physical in-the-box safety, leaving some question of where he might fit even in a depth role. He has one year left on his current contract at $6.5 million, but the Cowboys would incur just a $2 million dead cap hit if they elect to move on from Hooker this offseason under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.