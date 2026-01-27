Hooker recorded 52 tackles (28 solo) with one pass defended over 12 games for the Cowboys in 2025.

The veteran missed five games early in the season due to a toe injury and played through back trouble late, and his numbers suffered as a result. Hooker struggled in coverage and may not be able to hold up as a physical in-the-box safety, leaving some question of where he might fit even in a depth role. He has one year left on his current contract at $6.5 million, but the Cowboys would incur just a $2 million dead cap hit if they elect to move on from Hooker this offseason under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.