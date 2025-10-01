Hooker (toe) was spotted in a protective boot Wednesday and is unlikely to play in Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The veteran safety from Ohio State sustained a toe injury in the Week 4 tie against the Packers and was expected to miss a couple of weeks, so it's no surprise that he'll likely be sidelined Sunday. If Hooker is unable to go, Markquese Bell is likely to start alongside Donovan Wilson to form the Cowboys' top safety duo in Week 5.