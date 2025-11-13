Hooker (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegramreports.

After being placed on injured reserve due to a toe injury he sustained during the Cowboys' tie with the Packers in Week 4, Hooker logs the first practice of his 21-day window. If the free safety wants to have a chance be officially activated for Monday's contest against the Raiders he will have to string two more practices together Friday and Saturday.